P&O Australia Ships to Get Tech Updates Before Joining Carnival Fleet

The Pacific Adventure and the Pacific Encounter are set to undergo technology updates before joining the Carnival Cruise Line fleet in March 2025.

According to P&O Cruises Australia, the vessels will be out of service for nearly two weeks while work is carried out.

As a result, a total of seven cruises previously set to take place onboard the sister ships have been canceled.

“We have announced that P&O Cruises Australia will become part of our sister company Carnival Cruise Line, in March 2025,” the company said in a statement sent to booked guests.

“As part of this integration, the Pacific Adventure and the Pacific Encounter will be taken out of service for a technology upgrade and regrettably, your cruise has been canceled to facilitate the work,” P&O Australia added.

Affected sailings include the March 14, March 18, March 22, and March 25 departures onboard the Pacific Adventure, as well as the March 15, March 18, and March 22 departures onboard the Pacific Encounter.

Passengers with bookings for the canceled sailings are set to receive refunds, P&O Australia Cruises said.

All cruises scheduled to take place after April 2025 onboard the Pacific Adventure and the Pacific Encounter will be operated by Carnival Cruise Line, the company added.

As part of the integration, the ships will offer Carnival’s Hub App, which will enhance the onboard experience, P&O Australia explained.

Guests will also be invited to join the company’s VIFP loyalty program, receiving new benefits and rewards.

In addition to the Pacific Adventure and the Pacific Endeavour, Carnival Cruise Line will continue to operate the Carnival Splendor from Australia on a year-round basis. The Carnival Luminosa is also poised to continue offering seasonal programs in the region.

Currently operated by P&O Australia, the Pacific Explorer will discontinue operations in February 2025 and is expected to be sold off to another company.