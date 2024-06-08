Disney Magic Becomes First Ship to Visit Lookout Cay

The Disney Magic became the first cruise ship to visit Disney Cruise Line’s new Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Offering a preview cruise, the vessel arrived at the new Bahamian port of call on June 7, 2024.

First announced by Disney Cruise Line in 2019, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is located at Eleuthera.

Joining Castaway Cay, the destination became the company’s second private destination in the Bahamas.

According to Disney, the new retreat was created in collaboration with local artists and advisors and features a design that focuses on families while reflecting the unique Bahamian culture.

Among the amenities of Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is a secluded adults-only beach escape, in addition to several family-focused activities and a kid-only playland.

The destination also offers a recreation center, dining options, shops, a water playground, and a cultural pavilion, among others.

Before the arrival of the Disney Magic, the new destination was officially opened with a ceremony on May 31, 2024.

On the day, Disney Cruise Line welcomed Bahamian officials and community members to a special celebration.

Attendees were also treated to a performance by a group of local Junkanoos featuring the winning teams of this year’s Junior Junkanoo competition.

Disney Magic’s visit to Lookout Cay is part of a three-night cruise to the Bahamas that sailed from Fort Lauderdale on June 6, 2024. In addition to the new private island in Eleuthera, the itinerary also features a stop in Nassau.

Throughout 2024, Lookout Cay is also set to receive regular calls from the Disney Fantasy and the Disney Dream.

Both ships continue to visit the destination next year, while the Disney Wish is scheduled to make a single visit in January 2025.

Cruises scheduled to visit Lookout Cay depart from Fort Lauderdale, Port Canaveral and San Juan (Puerto Rico).