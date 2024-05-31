Disney Cruise Line Hosts Community Celebration at Eleuthera

On May 30, Disney Cruise Line welcomed Bahamian officials and community members to a special celebration marking the opening of its new island destination in Eleuthera, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

The program featured statements from members of the Disney Cruise Line leadership team, as well as Prime Minister Philip Davis, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation I. Chester Cooper and Minister of Works and Member of Parliament for Central and South Eleuthera Hon. Clay Sweeting.

“We are excited to celebrate the opening of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point with the Bahamian community,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. “The making of our second island destination in The Bahamas has been an incredible collaboration. We’re so proud of the relationships that we’ve built here in the community and the unique story that we’re telling together. We look forward to welcoming our first guests to the island, where they will experience the spirit of The Bahamas with a special touch of Disney magic.”

Attendees were also treated to a performance by a group of local Junkanoos featuring the winning teams of this year’s Junior Junkanoo competition from Tarpum Bay Primary and Preston H. Albury High School in Eleuthera.

“The inclusion of culture at Disney’s new destination in Eleuthera is exemplary,” said PM Davis. “From its thoughtful design to entertainment featuring Junkanoos, people who visit will experience The Bahamas and our special culture in a new way.”

Cooper added: “Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is a prime example of the investment boom in The Bahamas. Disney continues to be a gold standard community partner in its support of conservation, culture, economic and community growth.”

Disney Lookout Cay has created hundreds of construction jobs for Bahamians and reflects the culture of The Bahamas, from music and entertainment to art and architecture. Art installations by Bahamian artists will be on display throughout the destination.