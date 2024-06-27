Disney Announces Food and Entertainment Concepts for Disney Treasure

The new Disney Treasure will offer several new dining and entertainment concepts when it enters service in late 2024, Disney Cruise Line announced in a press release.

Combining new experiences with returning favorites, the concepts include an adult lounge themed to “The Aristocats,” as well as a “Coco”-inspired menu and a “Guardians of the Galaxy” dinner offering.

New Scat Cat Lounge

According to Disney Cruise Line, the new Scat Cat Lounge will be infused with the eclectic elegance of an old-school jazz club” incorporating the performance of “Ev’erybody Wants to be a Cat” from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film “The Aristocats.”

The space will feature an assortment of hanging lanterns and a paw print-adorned baby grand piano to evoke the sophistication of the film’s character Scat Cat and his persona, the company added.

A direct extension of the Grand Hall, Scat Cat Lounge will also take design cues from the Grand Hall’s Agrabah-inspired architecture with a complementary color palette and curated décor.

The new lounge will offer guests live music, in addition to a dedicated menu of craft cocktails, Disney added.

Served in a French-style ceramic bowl, the Créme de la Créme Martini will fuse cognac and chocolate into a creamy dessert cocktail that will be reminiscent of “The Aristocats” kittens, Marie, Toulouse and Berlioz’s evening treat.

The Cat Drink will combine clarified bourbon, amaro, Aperol and fresh lemon into a cocktail that shows off handcrafted drinkware that will be embossed with the image of a cat.

Cinematic Dining Experiences

Worlds of Marvel, Disney Cruise Line’s Marvel-themed cinematic dining experience, will make a return onboard the Disney Treasure.

The space will host guests for two distinct nights, including a brand-new offering that will showcase the duo Rocket and Groot from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films.

“Marvel Celebration of Heroes: Groot Remix” will honor the many superheroes who keep the world safe, Disney Cruise Line said.

Throughout their dining, guests will eat to the beat of a mix of hit songs from decades past and have the chance to test their knowledge of the Marvel universe with activities for the whole family.

Guests on the Disney Treasure will also experience “Avengers: Quantum Encounter,” a cinematic dining adventure that follows Ant-Man and The Wasp as they work to protect new Quantum Core technology from a fearsome foe.

At Plaza de Coco, Disney promises “an array of artful dishes” aimed at transporting guests to “the picturesque town” depicted in the Pixar Animation Studios film, “Coco.”

Traditional recipes from the movie’s Rivera family will guide a modern menu that will capture the festive flavors of the characters’ world in a fresh new way, the company added.

Two celebratory evening programs will be available, Disney Cruise Line announced, both featuring theatrical entertainment.

Dishes at Plaza de Coco include Abuelita Elena Shrimp Diabla with chili-chipotle sauce, cilantro, pickled red onion and toasted birotes, and Chorizo Street Croquettes with chili-lime crema, cotija cheese and cilantro.

Jumbeaux’s Sweets

The Disney Treasure will also offer Jumbeaux’s Sweets. According to Disney, the dessert shop was inspired by Disney Animation’s “Zootopia” and offers a selection of more than 35 flavors of handmade gelato, ice cream, plant-based frozen desserts and sorbets.

In a nod to one of the movie’s main characters, Officer Judy Hopps, and her family’s carrot farm, the Judy Hopps Carrot Cupcake will feature spiced carrot cake layered between lemon frosting, white chocolate crème and blueberry compote.

The cake will be topped with a chocolate piece portraying Judy and dotted with colored sprinkles.

The Mango Leopard Cakesicle will honor the residents of Zootopia with a lemon fudge cake pop drizzled with mango chocolate glaze and decorated with a spotted leopard print.

A crop of three Carrot Chocolate Covered Strawberries will be served over cookie crumble soil and decorated with piped stems made of frosting.

Each Zootopia Chocolate Bark Post Card will represent a character from Disney’s “Zootopia” and carry its own distinct flavor variation that will combine an assortment of dried fruits, nuts, and sprinkles in dark, milk, or white chocolate treats.

The Disney Treasure’s maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, will set sail on Dec. 21, 2024.

A sister to the 2022-built Disney Wish, the vessel will spend its inaugural season offering seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.