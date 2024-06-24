Costa Promotes Late Summer and Fall Cruises in the Mediterranean

Costa Cruises is promoting its late summer and fall itineraries in the Western Mediterranean onboard the Costa Smeralda.

According to a press release, the seasons offer cooler temperatures in the region, as well as dwindling crowds.

The Costa Smeralda will sail week-long cruises to the Western Mediterranean that visit destinations in Italy, France, and Spain.

According to Costa, the ship’s itineraries are enriched by the company’s new “Sea Destinations” program, which features unique experiences that bring locations onboard for immersive activities and celebrations.

With multiple homeports and embarking on different weekdays, the cruises offer guests “the ultimate flexibility,” the company added.

The Costa Smeralda’s regular seven-night itinerary sails to Marseille, France; Barcelona, Spain; and Civitavecchia (Rome), Genoa, Cagliari and Naples, Italy.

Passengers can sail roundtrip from Barcelona, Genoa, or Civitavecchia.

As part of Costa’s “Sea Destinations” program, guests will be able to experience a “journey within a journey,” the company said.

Activities include “Balearic Sea – Sea of Stars,” which allows guests to discover planets and constellations with a ship officer out on deck.

According to the company, the stargazing takes place at sea, “away from light congestion in the darkness of the Mediterranean.”

Passengers will also be able to take part in the ”Capri Bay – Caprese Breakfast” with a View of Faraglioni activity.

The breakfast takes place before the ship’s arrival in Naples and includes Neapolitan coffee and a torta Caprese with Capri at dawn as background, the company explained.

The ”Sea Destinations” program also includes a light show named “Cetacean Sanctuary – Cetacean Light Show.”

According to Costa, the activity “reveals the secrets of the most fascinating sea creatures” and takes place on the open sea, against the backdrop of the ship’s funnel.

For North American guests, the Costa Smeralda offers an authentic European-style cruise experience, Costa said.