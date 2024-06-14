Celebrity Cruises Cancels Galapagos Sailings After Selling Ships

Celebrity Cruises is canceling one year’s worth of cruises onboard the Celebrity Xpedition and the Celebrity Xploration.

After selling the ships to Lindblad Expeditions, the company has confirmed that all sailings previously scheduled to take place onboard the vessels between January and December 2025 are now canceled.

Operating expedition-like cruises, the ships were set to offer weekly departures in the Galapagos Islands year-round.

In a statement sent to booked guests and travel advisors, Celebrity confirmed that the Celebrity Flora will continue sailing in the region.

“On December 28, 2024, the Celebrity Xploration and the Celebrity Xpedition will set sail from Baltra for their final time as part of the Celebrity Cruises fleet,” the company said.

“We remain committed to the Galapagos Islands, offering sailings on the Celebrity Flora, a ship built to sail in the archipelago year-round,” Celebrity added.

“We want you to know you are in good hands,” the company continued in its statement. “We understand how much time goes into planning a vacation, and as a result, we have put together options as alternatives.”

Passengers are being offered options that include moving their bookings to cruises scheduled for 2024 onboard the Celebrity Xpedition and the Celebrity Xploration.

The company is also offering guests an opportunity to change their reservations to cruises onboard the Celebrity Flora departing on similar dates.

In both cases, passengers’ category prices will either be protected at the original cruise fare rate or reduced to the current cruise fare rate (whichever is lower), Celebrity said.

Guests who booked Flights by Celebrity will have their air arrangements automatically accommodated, the company added.

The company will also reimburse passengers for non-refundable change fees incurred on pre-purchased transportation.

Celebrity stated that fees for flights, train tickets or rental cars, up to $400 per person, will be covered.