Australia Set for Record-Breaking Cruise Capacity in 2024

According to the 2024 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, the Australian cruise market is poised for record-breaking cruise capacity in 2024.

Building on a strong 2023, the region will see 57 different cruise ships from various brands.

Accounting for approximately four percent of the global cruise market share, some of the big deployment moves includes the arrival of the Crown Princess.

Joining Princess Cruises’ lineup in Australia and New Zealand for the 2024-25 season, the 3,100-guest vessel will offer cruises departing from Sydney, Auckland, Brisbane and more.

Taking over the program currently offered by the Coral Princess, the Crown is also scheduled to offer longer cruises, including sailing to the South Pacific and Europe.

Cruise Industry News‘ independent research shows that P&O Australia continues to serve as the market leader, with three ships operating year-round from ports in Australia and New Zealand.

The company’s fleet includes the Pacific Encounter and the Pacific Adventure, which are among the largest ships sailing in the region.

Other brands with significant capacity in the Australia and New Zealand region include Royal Caribbean International and Carnival Cruise Line.

Royal Caribbean is deploying three ships to the region in 2024, offering seasonal programs from Sydney and Brisbane.

In addition to the Carnival Splendor operating a year-round schedule out of Sydney, Carnival is once again deploying the Carnival Luminosa to Australia in 2024.

After joining the company’s fleet in 2022, the 2,260-guest ship has been offering seasonal programs from Brisbane.

Australia and New Zealand’s 2024 lineup is also highlighted by Disney Cruise Line, which is returning to the region for a second consecutive season in late 2024.

Following a successful debut in 2023, the Disney Wonder will return to the market in late October for an extended program that features itineraries departing from Brisbane, Auckland, Melbourne and Sydney.