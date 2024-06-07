Aranui Celebrates 40th Anniversary with New Loyalty Program

As part of its 40th-anniversary celebrations, Aranui Cruises is introducing a new loyalty program, the company announced in a press release.

According to Aranui, the Tiki Club was created to offer exclusive benefits to the most loyal guests of its cruises across the South Pacific.

“We want to express our gratitude for our guests that are turning this once-in-a-lifetime experience into a lifestyle,” said Eric Wong, Aranui Cruises’ Executive Vice President, North America.

“Each guest becomes a valued member of our Aranui family, and it is our honor to welcome them back aboard with open arms,” he added.

The Tiki Club includes four tiers of membership, with varying rewards.

The Bronze tier is available after the guest’s first cruise with Aranui and includes a 5 percent discount on the next cruise.

Passengers are also offered a 20 percent discount on all onboard expenses and a welcome cocktail with all Tiki Club members, Aranui said.

The Silver tier is available after the guest’s second cruise with Aranui and features a 7.5 percent discount on the next cruise, in addition to a 30 percent discount on all onboard expenses and a Wi-Fi credit.

Guests in this tier are also able to modify their reservations without additional fees and receive an invitation to a welcome cocktail with all Tiki Club members.

After their third cruise with Aranui, guests can join the Gold tier for a 10 percent discount on their next cruise, as well as a 40 percent discount on onboard expenses and a stateroom upgrade.

The tier also includes a Wi-Fi credit, in addition to the ability to change reservations without additional fees.

The Pearl tier is available after the guest’s fourth cruise. The top rank of Tiki Club includes a 12.5 percent discount on the next cruise and a 50 percent discount on all onboard expenses, as well as all the benefits of the Bronze, Silver, and Gold tiers.

The new loyalty program is available to any adult guest setting sail on the Aranui in 2025, the company announced.