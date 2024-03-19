Aranui Cruises Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Aranui Cruises is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024 with limited edition gifts for passengers, special 40th celebration entertainment planned for Polynesian Nights onboard and more.

The sailing from November 16 to November 27, 2024, marks the official birthday of Aranui Cruises, and guests can expect plenty of special programming, including a chance to win a free cruise for two.

“We are beyond excited and deeply proud to announce the celebration of 40 years of the Aranui,” said Eric Wong, Aranui Cruises’ executive vice president, North America. “Serving the communities of the Marquesas Islands with our ongoing cargo deliveries while providing countless, incredible memories for our guests and crew over the years has truly been an experience of a lifetime. As we reflect on the past 40 years of adventure, we can’t help but feel incredibly grateful.”

The company’s anniversary sailing includes a special Polynesian Night on the island of Nuku Hiva, with a special Marquesan show and unique souvenirs for guests.

For the first time in the company’s history, Aranui Cruises will also give away a free two-day cruise to celebrate the anniversary. All guests onboard the anniversary sailing have a chance to win. The winner will be announced during Polynesian Night in Nuku Hiva.

“This is a fun opportunity for guests to discover a new destination we serve, or revisit the beloved Marquesas with us,” Wong added. “There is no better way to celebrate our 40th than by offering a free cruise to our valued passengers.”

Aranui’s 2024-25 sailings include the Marquesas and Austral Islands, exploring destinations such as Bora Bora, Tuamotu and Society Islands.

“40 years is just the beginning,” said Wong. “We will be here to serve and sail the South Pacific for many years to come.”