Ten Carnival Cruise Line Ships Now Offering Non-Smoking Casinos

A total of ten ships in the Carnival Cruise Line fleet now offer non-smoking gambling areas, including secondary smoking-free casinos and separate areas of their main casinos dedicated to non-smokers.

The update was shared in a social media post by the company’s brand ambassador John Heald.

In addition to the three newest ships in the fleet, the Carnival Jubilee, the Carnival Celebration and the Mardi Gras, six additional ships offer gambling spaces for non-smokers, including the Carnival Firenze, the Carnival Venezia, the Carnival Vista, the Carnival Dream, the Carnival Magic and the Carnival Breeze.

Sailing from Australia on a year-round basis, the Carnival Splendor saw its main casino transformed into a non-smoking area, Heald added.

When the Carnival Luminosa is sailing in the South Pacific, its main casino also becomes a smoking-free space.

Responding to the comment from a passenger, Heald also noted that even casinos that allow passengers to smoke cannot be considered smoking areas at all times.

“Guests may only smoke if they are playing there,” he said, adding that passengers can’t smoke in the areas while the ship is docked on embarkation days.

“The casinos are used on most ships as a Muster Station, and that is one of the reasons why on embarkation day smoking is not allowed there.”

Once the ships get underway and the casinos open, passengers may smoke, but only if they are playing, Heald added.

While they can’t be used on embarkation days due to refueling operations, all Carnival Cruise Line ships offer outdoor smoking areas, he noted.

More cruise lines are recently adding non-smoking casinos to their fleet, including Royal Caribbean International.

In late 2023, the brand announced that all of its five Oasis-Class ships now offer gambling areas for non-smokers.

Earlier this year, MSC Cruises also made similar changes, adding smoke-free casinos to some of its ships, while banning smoking from main gambling areas on other ships.