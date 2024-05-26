Scenic Eclipse II Completes First Year in Service

The Scenic Eclipse II recently celebrated its first year in service.

Built by the 3.Maj Shipyard in Rijeka, Croatia, the 228-guest vessel was officially delivered to Scenic Cruises on April 6, 2023.

After leaving its building site, the Scenic Eclipse II sailed for 2,163 nautical miles to start its maiden voyage.

With an itinerary that explored the Iberian Peninsula, the 11-day inaugural cruise sailed from Lisbon to Barcelona on April 13, 2023.

Before kicking off its first voyage in Portugal, the Scenic Eclipse II received an inaugural event that was Scenic’s Founder and Chairman Glen Moroney, his wife Karen Moroney, as well as special guests and VIPs.

On its way to Spain, the itinerary called in Málaga, Cartagena, Puerto Banús, Formentera and Menorca.

Continuing its maiden season, the Scenic Eclipse II offered additional itineraries in the Mediterranean before repositioning to the Arctic.

During most of the summer months of 2023, the 16,500-ton vessel offered a series of expedition cruises to Svalbard, Greenland, Iceland and more.

After debuting in Antarctica for the 2023-24 season, the Scenic Eclipse II is now set to explore new destinations in the Pacific Ocean.

Between May and August, the vessel is set to offer regular 11-night expeditions in Australia’s Kimberley Region.

Through the end of the year, the ship’s program also includes itineraries to Fiji, the Pacific Islands and New Zealand.

A sister to the 2019-built Scenic Eclipse, the Scenic Eclipse II was designed to offer upscale cruising in array of destinations, including remote parts of the world.

Its main exploration features include a fleet of Zodiac boats, an ice-class certified hull and an onboard team of naturalists and expedition experts.

Following feedback from guests and crew who sailed on the Scenic Eclipse, the vessel also introduced enhancements, including an expanded spa, a newly designed outdoor pool and a new top deck bar.