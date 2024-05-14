Royal Caribbean’s 274-Night World Cruise Enters Third Segment

The Serenade of the Seas recently kicked off the third leg of Royal Caribbean International’s 274-night Ultimate World Cruise.

Featuring a revised itinerary, the segment of the global cruise departed from Dubai, UAE, on May 9, 2024.

Originally set to transit the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, the voyage was rerouted due to unrest in the region. The new itinerary was chosen in late February after an onboard vote.

Named “Ultimate Africa and Southern Europe Cruise,” the new route features visits to destinations in the Middle East, the Indian Ocean, West Africa and the Mediterranean.

After leaving Dubai, the 43-night segment is scheduled to sail to the Seychelles, Madagascar, Mauritius and Réunion.

The Serenade of the Seas then heads to South Africa for visits to Port Elizabeth, Mossel Bay and Cape Town.

Now cruising in the Atlantic Ocean, the 2003-built ship is scheduled to sail to Namibia, Angola, Ghana, Senegal and the Ivory Coast before arriving in the Canary Islands.

Before ending in Ravenna on June 20, the segment also features visits to destinations in the UK, Greece, and Italy, such as Gibraltar, Corfu and Bari.

According to Royal Caribbean’s President and CEO Michael Bayley, the cruise marks the first time the brand has visited Africa.

The Ultimate World Cruise started in Miami in December 2023. As part of the 274-night worldwide adventure, the Serenade of the Seas is set to visit over 150 ports in approximately 60 countries across seven continents.

Set to return to South Florida in September, the voyage is the longest ever offered by Royal Caribbean International and also features visits to South America, the Caribbean, the Antarctic Peninsula, Central America and the Mexican Riviera.

Other destinations visited by the Serenade of the Seas include the Far East, the South Pacific, Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean.