Rhapsody of the Seas Starts Year-Round Homeporting in Puerto Rico

Rhapsody of the Seas

After completing its winter season in Latin America, the Rhapsody of the Seas recently returned to Puerto Rico.

Operated by Royal Caribbean International, the ship is now set to offer a year-round program out of San Juan.

The schedule includes a series of distinct seven-night cruises to destinations in the Southern and Eastern Caribbean, such as Barbados, St. Thomas and St. Lucia.

The Rhapsody of the Seas is also set to offer a week-long itinerary to the ABC Islands that feature visits to Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao, in addition to St. Croix.

Other ports of call of the program include Philipsburg, in St. Maarten; St. John’s, in Antigua; and Basseterre, in St. Kitts.

Continuing its year-round operations out of Puerto Rico, the Rhapsody is set to offer cruises departing from San Juan through November 2025.

With the Jewel of the Seas and the Brilliance of the Seas taking over the itineraries from the homeport starting in the 2025-26 winter, the ship is then scheduled to reposition to Tampa.

The Rhapsody of the Seas is part of Royal Caribbean International’s six-ship Vision Class. Built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, the 2,000-guest vessel entered service in 1997.

 

