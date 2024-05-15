Former Celestyal Olympia Sets Sail to the Middle East

The former Celestyal Olympia is currently sailing in the Middle East. Acquired by an undisclosed party, the 1982-built vessel was sold by Celestyal Cruises earlier this year.

After being transferred to the Liberian ship registry, the cruise ship was renamed Bella Fortuna in January and has remained docked in the Turkish port of Cesme since then.

AIS data now shows the 1,402-guest vessel cruising towards Ras Al-Khaima, a port near Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, where it is expected to arrive this week.

After leaving Turkey in late April, the Bella Fortuna transited the Suez Canal and sailed across the Red Sea.

The vessel then arrived in the Indian Ocean earlier this month, sailing near India before entering the Gulf of Oman and continuing its journey to the United Arab Emirates.

With the vessel facing an uncertain future, no official word about the trip has been made public at press time.

One of the oldest cruise ships currently in operational condition, the Bella Fortuna was originally ordered by Royal Caribbean International.

Built for the U.S.-based cruise line in Finland, it first entered service in 1982 as the Song of America. During its four-decade sailing career, the ship also sailed for other brands, including Airtours and Thomson Cruises.

In 2014, the 37,770-ton vessel joined the fleet of the then recently-launched Celestyal Cruises, sailing across the Greek Isles for the past decade.

After being replaced by the newer and larger Celestyal Discovery in late 2023, the Olympia was placed in lay up in Lavrion before being sold to its current owners.

Offering a traditional cruise experience, the Bella Fortuna is equipped with a series of public areas and features, including two swimming pools, a casino, several lounges and bars, and a selection of shops.