Elixir Boutique Cruises Kicks Off 2024 Season in the Aegean

Elixir Boutique Cruises recently launched its 2024 summer season in the Aegean Sea. Operating the Elysium, the Athens-based company is now offering a series of week-long cruises to the Greek Islands.

For the first sailing of the season, the 48-guest cruise ship offered Elixir’s new “UNESCO Heritage” itinerary.

Sailing from Lavrion, a port near Athens, the cruise featured visits to five of the 19 UNESCO World Heritage sites found in Greece.

Before returning to its homeport, the Elysium sailed to Ithea, Katakolon, Gytheion, Elafonissos, Nafplion and Hydra.

UNESCO World Heritage sites on the itinerary included the ancient sanctuary of Delphi, the birthplace of the Olympic Games in Ancient Olympia and the fortified settlement of Mystras.

In Nafplion, guests were able to visit two sites: the Ancient City of Mycenae and the ancient sanctuary of Asclepius in Epidaurus.

The seven-night itinerary also included a transit of the Corinth Canal, a narrow navigation channel surrounded by rock walls.

Formerly operated by Celebrity Cruises, the Elysium was built in 1982 as the Eclipse. Initially designed for cruises in the Galapagos Islands, the 1,610-ton vessel was acquired by Elixir Boutique Cruises in November 2020.