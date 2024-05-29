Cunard Growing Cruise Capacity by 40% in 2024

According to the 2024 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, Cunard Line is increasing capacity by almost 40 percent in 2024.

With the new Queen Anne debuting, the upscale brand is adding supply to virtually all of its core destinations and markets.

After entering service in early May, the 3,000-guest newbuild is now offering sailings from Cunard’s homeport in Southampton.

The program includes four- to 14-night itineraries to the British Islands, the Norwegian Fjords, the Canary Islands, Scandinavia, the Mediterranean and more.

With the Queen Anne taking over Cunard’s no-fly itineraries to regions like Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, the Queen Victoria repositioned to the Mediterranean for the summer.

The 2,000-passenger ship is more than doubling Cunard’s capacity in the region, offering a series of fly-cruises departing from Italy, Spain and Turkey.

Representing almost 20 percent of the company’s overall capacity, the traditional trans-Atlantic itineraries still hold an important part of Cunard’s business with the Queen Mary 2 set to offer these crossings in 2024.

With two vessels offering itineraries to the region, Cunard Line is growing capacity by some 150 percent in the Canary Islands.

Other destinations being visited by Cunard in 2024 include Alaska, where the Queen Elizabeth is set to offer a summer program.

Set to reposition to the Caribbean in late 2025, the 2010-built vessel is also offering a farewell season in Australia and New Zealand starting in October. The program includes itineraries departing from Melbourne, Sydney, Cairns and other ports.

In 2024, Cunard Line is also offering itineraries to the Asia/Pacific region, Canada & New England, the Caribbean and the West Coast.

The British company continues to offer its traditional around-the-world voyages, with two vessels sailing its global itineraries this year.