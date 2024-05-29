Costa Pacifica Completes 15 Years in Service

The Costa Pacifica is completing its 15th year in service this month.

A sister to the 2007-built Costa Serena, the ship was handed over to Costa Cruises on May 29, 2009.

Built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente, Italy, the 3,780-guest ship was christened a few days later in Genoa along with the Costa Luminosa.

According to Costa Cruises, the entire city was involved in the event, which marked the first time in the history of Italian seafaring that two cruise ships were christened together in the same place.

With over 4,000 guests attending the ceremony, the Costa Pacifica was named by Israeli vocalist Noa, its godmother, on June 5, 2009.

The ship then began its maiden season in the Western Mediterranean, offering a series of seven-night cruises to Italy, France, Spain and Tunisia.

That inaugural summer season included visits to Civitavecchia, Savona, Marseille, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Tunis.

The Costa Pacifica continued to sail in the Mediterranean during the 2009-10 winter season, offering ten- and 11-night itineraries to Egypt, Israel and Turkey.

The 114,500-ton vessel has operated globally over its Costa career, including sailing in Northern Europe, the Middle East, South America and the Caribbean.

After introducing a new itinerary in the Eastern Mediterranean in 2023, the ship is set to return to the Western Mediterranean for the summer of 2024.

During the season, the Pacifica offers seven-night cruises to Italy, Spain, and France that include visits to Savona, Civitavecchia, Olbia, Palma de Mallorca, Valencia and Marseille.

For the first time in almost five years, the ship is set to offer a winter season in South America. Starting in November, the program features a series of three- to seven-night cruises in Brazil.

Departing from Santos and Rio de Janeiro, the local itineraries include visits to destinations in the country, such as Búzios, Ilhabela, Balneário Camboriú and Porto Belo.