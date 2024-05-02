Carnival Spirit Sets Sail on 14-Night Cruise to Alaska

Upon completing a repositioning cruise to the West Coast in late April, the Carnival Spirit started its 2024 summer program in Alaska with a 14-night voyage.

Cruising roundtrip from Seattle, the two-week cruise is part of Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Journeys program and features less usual destinations in the region.

After setting sail on April 23, the itinerary includes visits to Ketchikan, Skagway, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Valdez and Seward.

Before returning to Seattle, the Carnival Spirit is also set to offer scenic cruising at the Hubbard Glacier and the Tracy Arm Fjord, in addition to making a visit to Victoria, in Canada’s British Columbia.

According to Carnival Cruise Line, the Carnival Journeys are part of a limited series of special sailings “made to amaze passengers.”

The voyages sail to less-traveled routes, the company added, and feature great destinations, as well as enriching experiences onboard and a classic cruising fare.

Continuing its summer program in Alaska and Canada, the Carnival Spirit is set to kick off a series of week-long cruises in the region on May 7.

The ship’s regular itinerary sails roundtrip from Seattle and features visits to Ketchikan, Juneau, Victoria and Skagway.

The seven-night cruises feature scenic cruising at the Tracy Arm Fjord, in addition to one day cruising the Pacific Ocean.

Before completing its summer season in the region, the Carnival Spirit is set to offer a second 14-night cruise to Alaska and Canada on September 10, 2024.

With a similar itinerary, the Carnival Journey will be followed by a 15-night cruise to Hawaii. Also part of the Carnival Journeys program, the itinerary sails roundtrip from Seattle and features a visit to Victoria, Canada.

On October 9, the Spirit wraps up its schedule on the West Coast with a 16-night repositioning cruise to New Orleans ahead of a winter season sailing from Mobile.