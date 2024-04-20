Carnival Spirit Completes First Winter Program in Mobile

The Carnival Spirit recently wrapped up its first winter program out of Mobile.

After completing a final sailing from its Alabama homeport earlier this month, the Carnival Cruise Line vessel deadheaded to Tampa to embark on a repositioning cruise to the West Coast.

Set to spend the upcoming cruise season in Alaska and Canada, the Spirit sailed from the Gulf Coast port on April 7, kicking off a 16-night trans-Canal voyage.

Sailing to Seattle, the one-way cruise features a full transit of the Panama Canal, in addition to visits to destinations in Grand Cayman, Colombia, Costa Rica and Mexico.

Since arriving in Mobile in October 2023, the Carnival Spirit has offered a series of six- to eight-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

The itineraries featured visits to several destinations in both regions, including Bimini, Nassau and Half Moon Cay – one of Carnival Corporation’s private destinations in the Bahamas.

Sailing to the Western Caribbean, the Spirit also paid visits to ports of call in Mexico, Belize and Honduras, such as Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City and Mahogany Bay.

The vessel is scheduled to return to Mobile in late October 2025 for a second winter season sailing out of Alabama.

The new program features six- to 12-night itineraries to the Caribbean, the Bahamas, Central America and Florida, with planned visits to Aruba, Grand Turk, Jamaica, Freeport, Key West and more.

Before returning to Alabama, the ship is scheduled to offer a series of week-long cruises to Alaska that feature visits to popular ports in the region, such as Skagway, Juneau, and Victoria, in Canada.

Launched in 2001, the Carnival Spirit is the prototype ship in a series of four 2,100-guest vessels known as the Spirit Class.