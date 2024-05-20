Blue Dream Cruises to Offer 33-Night Cruise from China

Blue Dream Cruises is set to offer longer cruises from China in 2024.

The brand is poised to offer a 33-night voyage to Southeast Asia and the Far East, in addition to a 14-night sailing to Japan and South Korea.

The new itineraries will take place onboard the new Blue Dream Melody, which is set to join the company’s fleet in early June.

Sailing roundtrip from Shanghai on November 26, 2024, the 33-night voyage is being described by Blue Dream as “an epic journey” around Asia.

Visiting a total of 10 countries and regions, the itinerary will include a total of 17 ports of call, including destinations in Vietnam, Malaysia, China, Thailand, Brunei and Japan.

Before returning to Shanghai, the month-long cruise is also set to visit the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Cambodia and South Korea.

Among the destinations being visited are Sihanoukville, Puerto Princesa, Naha, Jeju, Xiamen, Da Nang and Port Klang.

The Blue Dream Melody is also offering a 14-night cruise to Japan and South Korea. Departing from Shanghai on October 11, 2024, the voyage features visits to several destinations in both countries, such as Kitakyushu, Kanazawa, Niigata, Akita, Otaru, Hakodate and Busan.

Formerly operated by AIDA Cruises, the Blue Dream Melody was acquired by Blue Dream Cruises earlier this year.