Adora’s Mediterranea Returns to Tianjin for Summer Season

Getting ready for the summer season in Northern China, the Tianjin International Cruise Port welcomed back the Mediterranea earlier this month.

Operated by Adora Cruises, the 2,100-guest cruise ship marked the start of its summer program out of the Chinese port on May 19.

According to the company, the Mediterranea is set to offer a series of cruises geared toward families, with themed activities and experiences, including interactive games, learning activities, and costume parties.

The Mediterranea is also set to soon offer themed cabins, Adora Cruises added in a recent press release.

The staterooms were available for booking starting on May 20 and will include a special design inspired by the oceans, as well as special onboard benefits and colorful gifts.

Extending through late August, the summer program also includes a tailored culinary offering, Adora added.

Sailing roundtrip from Tianjin, the Mediterranea is set to offer a series of short cruises to destinations in Asia as the five-night itineraries sail to Fukuoka and Sasebo, in Japan, in addition to Jeju and Seogwipo, in South Korea.

Formerly operated by Costa Cruises, the Mediterranea was built in 2003. With a design similar to Carnival Cruise Line’s Spirit Class, the 86,000-ton cruise ship has been sailing in Asia since late 2023.