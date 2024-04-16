Windstar Cruises Plans Significant Capacity Increase in Tahiti

Windstar Cruises is increasing its capacity in Tahiti and French Polynesia.

After several years sailing in the region on a year-round basis, the Wind Star was recently replaced by the larger Star Breeze.

According to Windstar Cruises’ President Christopher Prelog, the arrival of the 312-guest ship doubles the company’s guest capacity in the region, while also allowing for longer itineraries to farther ports of call.

“It also adds all the suites and amenities of a luxurious Star Class ship to French Polynesia,” he added during a press conference in Miami on Wednesday.

The new program includes a brand new 14-night cruise to the Marquesa Islands, which is set to be offered in the summer of 2024 and 2025.

Capacity in the region is set to increase even further in 2027 with the Wind Star returning to Tahiti to sail alongside the Star Breeze.

“We are doubling down. It’s been an idea for a couple of years and now is the right time to do it,” Prelog said.

One of the factors that allow the company to add another ship to the region in 2027 is the addition of two new ships to its fleet, Prelog said, mentioning the Star Seeker and the Star Explorer.

The arrival of the second ship will allow Windstar to offer multiple different cruise lengths, more destinations and distinct experiences in Tahiti and French Polynesia.

“We are really excited about that because it really offers the romance of the sailing ships, as well as the luxurious amenities of the Star Class,” Prelog said.

Windstar Cruises is also adding more options for pre- and post-cruise extensions in Tahiti, with new hotels joining the company’s lineup, including seven properties managed by Pacific Beachcomber.

According to Prelog, Windstar has been sailing in the French Polynesia region for more than 35 years.