Windstar’s Star Breeze Takes Over French Polynesia Program

Windstar’s Star Breeze began sailing in Tahiti on February 4, following a ceremony attended by over 500 guests including President of French Polynesia Moetai Brotherson,

Speaker of the House Tony Geros and Deputy Mayor of Papeete, Manouche Lehartel, as well as Air Tahiti Nui and Tahiti Tourism partners, port officials, travel advisors, media and Windstar executives.

The ship is taking over in French Polynesia from the smaller Wind Spirit.

To celebrate the occasion, local artist Jessie Tiare Manutahi joined guests onboard to reveal a Tahitian-inspired logo made up of symbols representing Windstar in Tahiti.

“This strategic shift in ships not only doubles capacity but also brings new experiences given the Breeze’s multiple dining options, enlarged spa and fitness center, and spacious accommodations,” said Windstar Cruises’ President Christopher Prelog. “Travelers aboard Star Breeze still navigate Tahiti’s out-of-the-way harbors, hidden lagoons, and pristine beaches in Windstar’s signature, small ship style.”

Prelog added that the vessel shift means faster travel to and from the islands of French Polynesia and the greater South Pacific, to the remote Marquesas Islands with the new, 14-day Tahitian Treasures and Magnificent Marquesas set to sail in July 2024.

The 148-guest Wind Spirit leaves Tahiti to sail in the Caribbean during the winter season and the Mediterranean and Greek Isles between May and November. The Wind Spirit joins its sister ship the Wind Star in the Greek Isles to double occupancy in this region.

Windstar’s Star Breeze explores 11 islands and atolls in French Polynesia starting in 2024, offering cultural onboard experiences and new elements like:

An evening of “arearea” French Polynesian fun with a local group the Mamas and the Papas, where guests can learn how to make a lei, tie a pareo and enjoy Tahitian music and dancing;

Hiring local team members in the service department;

A French Polynesian cultural ambassador on each cruise organizing events such as Tahitian dance and language lessons, crafts, Ukulele performances and more;

New shore excursions;

Local artwork decorating the ship; Tahitian media including movies, music channels, books and board games;

Turndown gifts made on the islands.

As part of its partnership with Coral Gardeners, two new shore excursions take guests to the headquarters to meet the team, visit coral nurseries and learn about the importance of protecting the corals. To date, Windstar and its guests have adopted over 2,500 corals with Coral Gardeners, with a goal to open a dedicated nursery supporting 5,000 corals in 2025.

“We have dialed in our itineraries and curated cultural experiences on and off the ship,” says Prelog. “We can’t wait to share it with more travelers,” said Prelog.