Virgin Voyages to Announce Plans for Brilliant Lady

Virgin Voyages is preparing to announce plans for its forthcoming ship, the Brilliant Lady. The 2,770-guest vessel was delivered to the company earlier this year but has remained out of service in Europe.

Now, Virgin appears ready to disclose more details about Brilliant’s inaugural season and future deployment.

In its social media profiles and main website, the company recently published teaser videos that promise “something brilliant coming.”

Virgin Voyages said that the announcement will include “epic news,” as well as new ports. The video also shows silhouettes of destinations landmarks across North America, including Seattle’s Space Needle, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Sign and New York City’s Statue of Liberty.

The news will be unveiled on May 1, 2024, during a live transmission on Virgin Voyages’ website.

Built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Brilliant Lady is the fourth vessel in the company’s Lady Ship series.

Initially scheduled to debut in late 2023, the 140,000-ton cruise ship had its inaugural season canceled in September.

At the time, the company stated that unexpected construction, supply chain and staffing challenges led to the decision.

“We want to make sure that when the ship launches, we can deliver the standards our Sailors have come to expect from an award-winning brand like Virgin Voyages,” the company added.

A new launch date was not immediately determined, and the vessel has remained out of service in Italy since its delivery.

With three ships currently in service, Virgin Voyages offers year-round itineraries in the Caribbean and seasonal programs in the Mediterranean.

After cancelling its upcoming winter season in Australia, the company also revealed plans to return to Northern Europe in August with a series of cruises departing from the United Kingdom onboard the Resilient Lady.

The company offers an adults-only product designed to provide “the intimate and elevated experience of a boutique hotel at sea.”