Silversea Cancels 2025 Spirit Sailings for Redeployment

Silversea Cruises is canceling several cruises that were scheduled to sail onboard the Silver Spirit due to a redeployment.

According to a statement issued by the cruise line, the move affects 2025 sailings and will see the ship now offering new itineraries in Europe.

“We regularly review our scheduled deployment to ensure we have the right products around the world to deliver the most immersive, enriching experiences possible,” Silversea said.

“As such, we have made the decision to redeploy the Silver Spirit to Northern Europe and the Mediterranean in 2025 to maintain the highest level of service our guests have come to know and love,” the company continued.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and look forward to welcoming our guests onboard in the near future,” Silversea concluded.

Canceled cruises include selected sailings previously scheduled to depart between April and December 2025.

Affected guests are receiving different compensations, including full refunds and future cruise credits, which can be applied to new bookings.

As part of the redeployment, the ship’s scheduled Mediterranean Grand Voyage also saw significant changes.

Previously set to depart from Venice on Sep. 18, 2025, the cruise was moved to Sep. 24, 2025, and now sails from Lisbon, Portugal.

Instead of ending in the Portuguese capital city on Nov. 11, 2025, as originally planned, the one-way voyage will now end in Barcelona, Spain, on Nov. 18, 2025.

While sailing to different ports of call, the cruise will offer a similar itinerary featuring destinations in both Western and Eastern Mediterranean, the Greek Isles and the Adriatic Sea.

Earlier this year, the Silver Spirit saw additional cruise cancellations due to the geopolitical situation in the Red Sea.

Following a winter season in Asia and the Indian Ocean, the 608-guest ship had to sail around Africa on its return to Europe in March.