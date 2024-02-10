Red Sea Impact: Silversea Cancels Addition Itineraries

Silversea Cruises announced the cancellation of additional cruises in the Indian Ocean and Asia due to the geopolitical situation in the Red Sea region.

One of the cruises no longer going ahead was set to depart on March 20, 2024 onboard the Silver Whisper.

Sailing from Mumbai (India) to Piraeus (Greece), the 17-night voyage included full transits of the Suez Canal and the Red Sea.

“Our Global Security Team has been closely monitoring the geopolitical situation in the Red Sea region, which continues to remain fluid and escalating. Under their advisement and in align with our industry counterparts, we have been forced to amend Silver Whisper’s scheduled navigation, and therefore, cancel your voyage,” the company said in a statement sent to booked guests.

“We sincerely regret this disruption to your travel plans and assure you this decision was made after thorough consideration, prioritizing, as always, the safety of our guests and crew,” Silversea added.

Currently cruising in Australia, the Silver Whisper is now expected to sail around Africa with no guests onboard ahead of a summer program in the Mediterranean.

Other vessels affected by the cancellations include the Silver Spirit, which was scheduled to transit the Red Sea on its way to Europe in March.

The ship will now disembark passengers in the Seychelles in late February before sailing to the Mediterranean via South Africa and the Cape of Good Hope.

Guests are being offered a range of compensations that include the possibility to change their bookings for different sailings, receive full refunds, and more.

The Silver Moon also saw cancellations earlier this year, with at least three cruises impacted or cancelled by the geopolitical situation in the Red Sea.

Currently sailing towards India to pick up its cruise schedule, the ship has been out of revenue service since Jan. 16.