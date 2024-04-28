Royal Caribbean Cancels Radiance of the Seas Departure

Royal Caribbean International is canceling the current cruise of the Radiance of the Seas. Despite having passengers embarking the ship for a shortened sailing, the company announced this past Saturday that the cruise is no longer going ahead.

“As you are aware, our teams have been vigorously working to have the Radiance of the Seas prepared to set sail on our shortened April 26, 2024 sailing,” Royal Caribbean said in a letter sent to guests onboard.

“Despite our best efforts, circumstances beyond our control have delayed our sailing further. As a result, we’ll regrettably have to cancel our cruise,” the company added.

Facing a technical issue since its previous cruise, the 2001-built ship was scheduled to leave from Vancouver on April 28 for a shortened cruise to Alaska.

Although the visit to Juneau had to be cancelled, the Radiance was still scheduled to visit Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point before returning to Vancouver on May 3.

“We understand the disappointment due to this unfortunate turn of events. We truly extend our sincerest apologies for the continued unforeseen disruption to your vacation,” Royal Caribbean added.

With the cruise cancelled, passengers had to disembark the ship on April 28, according to the company’s statement.

Guests who booked flights or transfers through Royal Caribbean International had their arrangements automatically rescheduled, the company said.

Royal Caribbean also promised to assist passengers with independent hotel arrangements through a section of its mobile app.

Affected guests will receive a 100 percent refund, in addition to a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) of the amount they paid for the cruise fare, which can be used for a new booking.

The company also provided free internet for guests to plan their onward travel and kept its bars open while passengers were disembarking.

Royal Caribbean will reimburse any travel change fees up to $250 for domestic travel and $400 for international travel, the statement added.

The company also stated that they will reimburse up to $250 for hotel costs per stateroom, per night, for two nights as guests make their way home.