Royal Caribbean Postpones Radiance of the Seas Departure

The current cruise of Royal Caribbean International’s Radiance of the Seas will depart from Vancouver later than scheduled.

Currently kicking off its summer program in Alaska, the 2001-built vessel suffered a technical issue earlier this month.

As a result, the sailing originally scheduled to leave from the Canadian homeport on April 26, 2024, had to be postponed, Royal Caribbean said in statement sent to guests onboard.

According to the letter, the Radiance of the Seas is currently scheduled to sail from Vancouver on April 28, 2024.

“While repairs for the technical issue that we encountered on our previous sailing are still underway, we discovered that we’re going to need some extra time to get the ship in tip-top shape for you,” said Royal Caribbean International.

Although boarding took place as planned on April 26, 2024, the Radiance of the Seas will remain docked in Vancouver through Sunday afternoon.

Due to U.S. Customs and Border Protection restrictions, passengers will not be allowed to leave the ship, the company added.

“We’re terribly sorry for this last-minute change. We understand this news is disappointing, but we hope you’ll enjoy the alternate itinerary planned,” Royal Caribbean said.

Offering a seven-night cruise to Alaska, the Radiance of the Seas is now set to visit Icy Strait Point and Ketchikan.

A previously scheduled visit to Juneau had to be cancelled due to the delayed departure from Vancouver.

To make up for the changes, Royal Caribbean International is providing a refund of two days of the paid cruise fare in the form of onboard credit.

The company is also providing a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) in the value of two days of the paid cruise fare, in addition to complimentary drinks for all guests on April 26 and April 27, 2024.

Passengers with pre-paid shore excursions in Juneau will be refunded, while guests who purchased drink packages will also receive a pro-rated refund.

A similar situation took place earlier this month with a different Royal Caribbean ship in Australia. Also facing technical issues, the Brilliance of the Seas saw one of its cruises depart three days later due to onboard repairs.