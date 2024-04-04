Pacific Adventure Debuts New Features After Drydock

Following a routine drydock in Singapore, the Pacific Adventure resumed service for P&O Cruises Australia with several new improvements.

According to the company, the 2,600-guest vessel now offers a new sound system, in addition to a new photo viewing area and new family cabanas in the Byron Beach Club.

Available for rent, the private cabanas include a television, a fan and lights, complimentary water and snacks, a bar fridge, and service upon request for extra amenities.

The Byron Beach Club also gained a new accessible toilet on Deck 16 and the addition of 41 sun-safe canopy daybeds.

The Pacific Adventure also saw the replacement of over 15,000 square meters of carpet, 3,700 square meters of new turf added around the main pool area, and 3,000 square meters of new paint and wall coverings.

While public restrooms underwent repairs across the entire vessel, the Pacific Adventure’s staterooms also went through updates.

The Grand Suite, for instance, received new and upgraded furnishings and carpets. All guest rooms also saw new mirrors, in addition to sofa bed repairs.

Originally built for Princess Cruises as the Golden Princess, the Pacific Adventure first entered service in 2001.

Transferred to P&O Cruises Australia during the pandemic service pause, the 2,600-guest vessel welcomed its first guests Down Under in late October 2022.

Sailing from Sydney on a year-round basis, the Pacific Adventure offers three- to 15-night cruises to different destinations in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific Isles.

In addition to short cruises to Moreton Island and Southern Australia, the ship is set to offer the “Pacific Island Hopper” itinerary in April.

Visiting New Caledonia and Vanuatu, the nine-night cruise features visits to Noumea, Lifou and Mystery Island.

The Pacific Adventure is also set to visit Tasmania this month as part of a four-night cruise that features a stop in Hobart.