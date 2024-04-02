Norwegian Viva to Undergo Enhancements During Crossing; Venues Closed

According to a letter sent to booked guests, the Norwegian Viva will be undergoing significant enhancements during its upcoming trans-Atlantic crossing.

Set to depart from Puerto Rico on April 7, 2024, the 19-night repositioning cruise is scheduled to end in Lisbon, Portugal.

According to Norwegian Cruise Line, several spaces onboard will be closed as the upgrades take place during the voyage.

“As part of our commitment to continuously offer extraordinary vacation experiences for our guests around the world, and to uphold a consistent world-class product across our fleet, Norwegian Viva will be undergoing some enhancements during your cruise,” the company said in a prepared statement.

“The Speedway Bar will be converted into an all-new Entourage, offering teenagers aged 13 to 17 a dedicated area for them to meet and engage with others their age. Additionally, we will be making some upgrades to the Galaxy Pavilion, the virtual reality complex,” Norwegian continued.

“To complete these enhancements, The Bull’s Eye, Tee Time (mini-golf), The Stadium, The Wave and a section of the Galaxy Pavilion will be closed during your voyage. However, if we are able to reopen these venues during this voyage, we will communicate accordingly,” the company added.

Norwegian Cruise Line also highlighted Norwegian Viva’s remaining entertainment and activities offerings.

“Rest assured, there will still be plenty of activities available to entertain you during your days at sea, including the Speedway, The Drop, The Rush and the Aqua Park,” the company explained.

“We sincerely apologize for this unexpected event and want to assure you that our dedicated team is committed to ensuring you have an unforgettable vacation experience.”

Built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Norwegian Viva entered service for Norwegian Cruise Line in August 2023.

The Prima-class vessel is currently wrapping up its first winter program in the Caribbean ahead of a second summer season in the Mediterranean.