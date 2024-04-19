Neonyx Cruises Appears Set to Operate Mykonos Magic

Neonyx Cruises seems to be set to launch a new cruise operation in the Greek Isles using Seajets’ Mykonos Magic.

With a dedicated website now online, the company promises a “new era” of travel and an “unlimited party cruise experience.”

The cruises will be an “adults-only heaven,” Neonyx added, with itineraries sailing to four destinations in Greece and Turkey, including Mykonos, Santorini, Piraeus and Çeşme.

Renamed Goddess of Night, the Mykonos Magic is seen on the website with a new livery that includes a dark hull adorned with artistic and astronomical motifs.

While several sources point to an inaugural cruise in late June, a startup date wasn’t revealed on Neonyx’s website. Additional details about itineraries and dates are expected to be announced soon.

The Mykonos Magic originally entered service for Costa Cruises in late 2004 as the Costa Magica. After three years out of service due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2,720-guest ship was sold to Seajets in early 2023.

Joining four other ships acquired by the Greek-ship owner during the pandemic, the Magica remained in cold layup in Greece before sailing to Turkey earlier this month.

On April 6, the Mykonos Magic sailed to Çanakkale for maintenance and refurbishment at İÇDAŞ Ship Repair.

According to the Turkish media, the 103,000-ton is the largest cruise ship ever hosted at the shipyard, which offers a 370-meter-long drydock.

With a design based on Carnival Cruise Line’s Destiny-Class, the Mykonos Magic offers an array of modern amenities, including a specialty restaurant, two main dining rooms, a shopping area, a large casino, a two-deck nightclub, three pool decks and more.