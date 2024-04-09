MSC Cruises Holds Steel Cutting Ceremony for MSC World Asia

MSC Cruises held a ceremony to mark the first steel cutting for its third world class ship, which will carry the name MSC World Asia.

Now under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, the new 205,000-ton vessel is set to enter service in 2026.

During the ceremony, which was noted in Miami Beach on Tuesday, MSC Cruises Group’s CEO Pierfrancesco Vago was joined by Chantiers de l’Atlantique’s General Manager Laurent Castaing.

Along with MSC Cruises’ CEO Gianni Onorato, the two executives signed the first piece of steel cut for the vessel, which is being built in Saint Nazaire in Northern France.

Speaking at the ceremony, Castaing said that the vessel is expected to be the most advanced in the world when it enters service.

The new MSC World Asia will also introduce new green technologies, he added, in order to reduce its environmental impact.

The vessel will be prepared to operate on different alternative fuels, Castaing added, giving MSC different choices for the future.

Following the MSC World Europa and the MSC World America, the new ship will be able to accommodate over 5,400 guests.

Castaing also noted that several areas onboard will be redesigned to ensure guest satisfaction and enjoyment.

While itineraries are yet to be revealed, bookings for cruises onboard the new vessel are set to open in late 2024.

MSC Cruises also celebrated the floating out of the new MSC World America earlier this month. Also under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique in St. Nazaire, the LNG-powered ship is scheduled to enter service in April 2025.

Joining the company’s lineup in the United States, the MSC World America is set to offer week-long cruises to the Caribbean departing from Miami.

In addition to a district setup, the 5,400-guest vessel will debut Cliffhanger, the only over-water swing ride at sea.