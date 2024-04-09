MSC World America to Debut First Over-Water Swing Ride at Sea

MSC Cruises unveiled Cliffhanger, the only over-water swing ride at sea, set to debut exclusively on the MSC World America when the ship launches in April 2025.

The ride structure will tower above the ship’s top deck, in the Family Aventura district, and will feature four seats. Riders will be lifted over the edge of the ship and propelled back and forth, 160 feet above the ocean below.

MSC World America’s naming ceremony takes place at PortMiami on April 9, 2025. During its inaugural season, the MSC World America will sail from Miami, offering seven-night itineraries to destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean, all with stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve – MSC Cruises’ private island paradise in The Bahamas.