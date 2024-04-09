Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

MSC World America to Debut First Over-Water Swing Ride at Sea

MSC Cliff Hanger

MSC Cruises unveiled Cliffhanger, the only over-water swing ride at sea, set to debut exclusively on the MSC World America when the ship launches in April 2025.

The ride structure will tower above the ship’s top deck, in the Family Aventura district, and will feature four seats. Riders will be lifted over the edge of the ship and propelled back and forth, 160 feet above the ocean below.

MSC World America’s naming ceremony takes place at PortMiami on April 9, 2025. During its inaugural season, the MSC World America will sail from Miami, offering seven-night itineraries to destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean, all with stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve – MSC Cruises’ private island paradise in The Bahamas.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.