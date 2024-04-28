Margaritaville at Sea Islander Completes Sea Trials

Undergoing a major conversion at the Harland & Wolff Shipyard in Belfast, the Margaritaville at Sea recently completed a series of sea trials.

According to Margaritaville at Sea, the vessel passed the tests—which took place in the Irish Sea—with flying colors.

With most of the work onboard now completed, the 2000-built cruise ship is now getting ready to reposition to North America ahead of its debut.

Starting in June, the Margaritaville at Sea Islander is set to offer four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and Florida, departing from the Port Tampa Bay.

The year-round itineraries include visits to Key West, Cozumel and Puerto Progreso, in addition to one or two days at sea.

In 2025, the 2,100-guest vessel is also set to offer six- and seven-night cruises to different parts of the Caribbean, adding destinations in Belize, Jamaica and Grand Cayman.

With a design based on Carnival Cruise Line’s Spirit Class, the Margaritaville at Sea Islander originally entered service in the early 2000s.

Built for Costa Cruises as the Costa Atlantica, the vessel also sailed for CSSC Carnival in China before being acquired by Margaritaville at Sea in 2023.

Out of service since early 2020, the Islander arrived at the Harland & Wolff Shipyard in early January 2024.

In addition to technical and class work, the ship is undergoing a major conversion project that includes updates to staterooms, features and public areas.

According to Margaritaville at Sea, newly added attractions include the three-story poolside LandShark Bar at Sea and a family-friendly pool deck.

Signature favorites of the Margaritaville family, such as JWB Prime Steakhouse, 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar, and Rita’s Taco House, were also added to the ship’s public areas.

The Islander’s 1,100 staterooms are being fully redesigned as well, receiving a custom styling reminiscent of the sand, sea, and sky, and all-new furnishings including Margaritaville’s signature bedding, pillows and linens.