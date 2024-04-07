Jewel of the Seas Completes 20 Years of Service

Royal Caribbean International’s The Jewel of the Seas is celebrating its 20th anniversary in April.

As the final ship in the Radiance Class, it was delivered by the Meyer Werft shipyard on April 22, 2004.

After a series of pre-inaugural sailings, the Jewel of the Seas was christened in Southampton, England. The ceremony took place on May 7, 2004, with Kathy Mellor, the National Teacher of the Year for 2004, serving as the godmother.

The ship embarked on its maiden voyage the following day, sailing from Southampton for a seven-night cruise to France and the Iberian Peninsula.

The itinerary included visits to Vigo, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; La Rochelle, France; and St. Peter Port, Guernsey, in addition to two days at sea.

Subsequently, the Jewel of the Seas began a series of regular 12-night cruises to Scandinavia, Russia, and the Baltic Sea, or the British Isles and the Norwegian Fjords. These itineraries, which were available throughout the summer, departed from Harwich, England.

In September 2024, the 90,090-ton ship relocated to Boston for a series of five cruises to Canada and New England.

The Jewel then arrived in Florida for the first time in early November, offering six- and eight-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale.

After completing a winter program in Puerto Rico, the 2,100-guest vessel is scheduled to return to Europe for the summer of 2024.

Sailing from Amsterdam, the Jewel of the Seas offers 12-night cruises to Iceland, the British Isles and Norway.

In early September, the ship returns to Boston for seven- to 15-night cruises to Canada and New England, as well as Greenland.

The fall season runs through early November when the ship repositions to Galveston for the 2024-25 winter.

From its new Texas homeport, the Jewel is set to offer eight- to 11-night cruises to the Western and Southern Caribbean.