Jewel of the Seas Kicks Off Winter Program in Puerto Rico

Royal Caribbean International’s Jewel of the Seas recently kicked off its winter season in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

As part of the deployment, the 2004-built vessel is set to offer a series of cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean.

The seven-night itineraries feature visit ports including Philipsburg, in St. Maarten; Bridgetown, in Barbados; and Castries, in St. Lucia; as well as Trinidad and Scarborough, in Trinidad and Tobago.

Set to spend the upcoming summer in Northern Europe, the Jewel of the Seas completes its local program in Puerto Rico in late March.

Before being replaced by the Vision of the Seas, which is scheduled to start a year-round service out of San Juan, the vessel also offers a six-night cruise to Fort Lauderdale.

Sailing to St. Kitts, St. Thomas and St. Marteen, the one-way cruise precedes a trans-Atlantic crossing to Southampton, in England.

After spending most of the summer cruising across Norway, Iceland, the British Islands and the Baltic, the vessel returns to North America in September for a fall season out of Boston.

During the 2024-25 winter, the ship is scheduled to offer a series of eight- to 11-night cruises to the Western Caribbean departing from Galveston.

Part of Royal Caribbean’s Radiance Class, the Jewel of the Seas was built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

Following the Radiance of the Seas, the Brilliance of the Seas and the Serenade of the Seas, the 2,000-guest ship entered service in 2004.

The 90,000-ton vessel presents an array of facilities and public areas, such as three swimming pools, 12 lounges and bars, a rock-climbing wall, a nine-hole miniature golf course and an interactive golf simulator.

Other features include a selection of dining venues, including Chops Grille, Izumi, Giovanni’s Table, and more.