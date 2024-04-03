Gemini Kicks Off Miray Cruises’ 2024 Program

Miray Cruises kicked off its 2024 summer program in late March. Continuing its operations in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Turkey-based cruise line is now offering a series of three- and four-night cruises to Greece and Turkey.

Sailing from the ports of Piraeus, Kusadasi, and Cesme, the itineraries take place onboard the 1,074-guest Gemini.

Throughout late October, the vessel offers a total of 60 departures visiting destinations that include Mykonos and Santorini.

In addition to its three homeports, the Gemini is also scheduled to visit Patmos and Rhodes during its summer program.

One of the itineraries sees the 1992-built cruise ship offering a three-night cruise to the Greek Isles and Turkey.

The cruise sails from Piraeus and Kusadasi and includes a full day visit to Santorini, as well as half-day stops in Mykonos and Patmos.

The 2024 program is highlighted by a series of themed sailings, including the second edition of the Tango Festival at Sea, which sets sail on May 5.

The Gemini is also receiving local artists, including the singer Kuşum Aydın, who boards the ship for a short cruise on April 7.

Acquired by Miray Cruises in 2020, the Gemini sailed for a series of operators during its three-decade sailing career.

Originally built for Crown Cruise Line, the 20,000-ton vessel also sailed for Cunard Line, Star Cruises, Quail Cruises, Celestyal Cruises, and more.

In 2023, Life at Sea Cruises also planned to convert the ship into a residential vessel for a three-year world cruise. The project, however, was later abandoned.

Considered a mid-sized ship, the Gemini currently offers a selection of traditional amenities, such as a nightclub, a show lounge, a pool deck, and a series of bars.

The vessel is also equipped with an à la carte restaurant and a self-service eatery, a kids’ club, a casino, duty-free shops, a spa, and a beauty salon.