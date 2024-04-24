Former Braemar Sails from Scotland Ahead of Villa Vie Debut

The former Braemar has sailed from Scotland ahead of debuting for Villa Vie Residences.

After spending almost four years docked in Rosyth, the 1993-built vessel left the port under its own power on Tuesday morning.

Set to be renamed Villa Vie Odyssey, the cruise ship is now on its way to the Harland & Wolff Shipyard in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where it is expected to arrive on April 25.

At drydock, the 924-guest vessel is scheduled to undergo significant technical work, including the reactivation of systems, class inspections, general maintenance and more.

The Villa Vie Odyssey will also receive a new livery, as well as new public areas and features. Among the new additions are a culinary center and a pickleball court.

According to Villa Vie Residences, the vessel will also be enhanced with a state-of-the-art business center, an upgraded pool deck, a new observation deck and refurbished staterooms.

All 480 cabins are set to undergo upgrades to ensure “the utmost comfort and style,” the company said.

Following the refit, the Odyssey is scheduled to sail to Southampton to embark on its maiden voyage for the new operator.

After leaving Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ fleet in late 2022, the former Braemar was acquired by Villa Vie Residences earlier this year.

Building on a residential ship concept, the startup brand plans to offer a continuous cruise that will circumnavigate the globe every three-and-a-half years.

Passengers are able to buy their own “villas” onboard the ship, becoming owners of one of the ship’s cabins.

For its first world voyage, the Odyssey is scheduled to visit all seven continents, sailing to over 425 destinations in 147 countries. The itinerary also allows guests to explore 13 of the 14 Wonders of the World, Villa Vie said.

Built in Spain in the early 1990s, the former Braemar also sailed for Cunard Line, Crown Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and others.