Disney: Summer Deployment Includes Mix of Destinations, New Private Island

Disney Cruise Line is offering an expanding summer program in 2024, with ships serving destinations in North America and Europe.
While maintaining its year-round presence in the Caribbean and the Bahamas, the company is also offering summer seasons in Alaska, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.
Additionally, the company is set to open its second private island destination during the season, introducing Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point in early June.
Cruise Industry News has examined the company’s complete deployment for the 2024 summer.
Caribbean and Bahamas
Disney Wish
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Built: 2022
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas featuring stops in Nassau and Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island destination
Sailing Season: Year-round
Disney Fantasy
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Built: 2012
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Five to ten nights
Itineraries: Regular seven-night cruises to both Western and Eastern Caribbean featuring visits to Castaway Cay and, starting in June, to Disney’s new private destination in the Bahamas, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point
Sailing Season: January 1 to October 5
Disney Magic
Capacity: 1,750 guests
Built: 1998
Homeports: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Three to five nights
Itineraries: Mix of three- to five-night cruises to the Bahamas, as well as to the Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting Cozumel, Castaway Cay, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, Nassau and more
Sailing Season: May 9 to October 31
Europe
Disney Dream
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Built: 2011
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); Civitavecchia (Italy); and Southampton (England)
Length: Three to 12 nights
Itineraries: Seven- to 11-night cruises across the Mediterranean and Greek Isles, in addition to three- to 12-night cruises to Western Europe, Iceland, Scandinavia and the British Isles
Sailing Season: May 18 to September 8
Alaska
Disney Wonder
Capacity: 1,750 guests
Built: 1999
Homeports: Vancouver (Canada)
Length: Five to seven nights
Itineraries: Regular seven-night cruises to different destinations in the region including Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Victoria and more
Sailing Season: May 13 to September 16