Disney: Summer Deployment Includes Mix of Destinations, New Private Island

Disney Cruise Line is offering an expanding summer program in 2024, with ships serving destinations in North America and Europe.

While maintaining its year-round presence in the Caribbean and the Bahamas, the company is also offering summer seasons in Alaska, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

Additionally, the company is set to open its second private island destination during the season, introducing Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point in early June.

Cruise Industry News has examined the company’s complete deployment for the 2024 summer.

Caribbean and Bahamas

Disney Wish

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Built: 2022

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Three and four nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas featuring stops in Nassau and Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island destination

Sailing Season: Year-round

Disney Fantasy

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Built: 2012

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Five to ten nights

Itineraries: Regular seven-night cruises to both Western and Eastern Caribbean featuring visits to Castaway Cay and, starting in June, to Disney’s new private destination in the Bahamas, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Sailing Season: January 1 to October 5

Disney Magic

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Built: 1998

Homeports: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Three to five nights

Itineraries: Mix of three- to five-night cruises to the Bahamas, as well as to the Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting Cozumel, Castaway Cay, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, Nassau and more

Sailing Season: May 9 to October 31

Europe

Disney Dream

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Built: 2011

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); Civitavecchia (Italy); and Southampton (England)

Length: Three to 12 nights

Itineraries: Seven- to 11-night cruises across the Mediterranean and Greek Isles, in addition to three- to 12-night cruises to Western Europe, Iceland, Scandinavia and the British Isles

Sailing Season: May 18 to September 8

Alaska

Disney Wonder

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Built: 1999

Homeports: Vancouver (Canada)

Length: Five to seven nights

Itineraries: Regular seven-night cruises to different destinations in the region including Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Victoria and more

Sailing Season: May 13 to September 16