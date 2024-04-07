Deployment Breakdown: Costa’s 2024 Summer Program to Focus in Europe

Concentrating its efforts on the European markets, Costa Cruises will deploy most of its fleet in the Mediterranean in 2024.

The lineup in the region includes the company’s two largest ships, the Costa Toscana and the Costa Smeralda, as well as four additional vessels.

One of the highlights of the program is in the Eastern Mediterranean region, where new itineraries to Greece and Turkey will be introduced onboard the Costa Fortuna.

Costa is also sending two ships to Northern Europe for the summer, while the Costa Serena continues to sail in Asia.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full deployment for the season. Here’s the breakdown:

Western Mediterranean

Costa Toscana

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Built: 2021

Homeports: Savona, Civitavecchia and Palermo (Italy); Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca (Spain); and Marseille (France)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean visiting Savona, Civitavecchia and Palermo, Italy; Marseille, France; Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca; Spain

Sailing Season: Year-round starting on April 6

Costa Smeralda

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Built: 2019

Homeports: Genoa and Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); and Marseille (France)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean visiting Civitavecchia, Cagliari, Naples and Genoa, Italy; Marseille, France; and Barcelona; Spain

Sailing Season: March 21 to December 1

Costa Pacifica

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Built: 2009

Homeports: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Valencia and Palma de Mallorca (Spain); and Marseille (France)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean visiting Savona, Olbia and Civitavecchia, Italy; Valencia and Palma de Mallorca; Spain; and Marseille, France

Sailing Season: May 12 to November 2

Eastern Mediterranean

Costa Deliziosa

Capacity: 2,260 guests

Built: 2010

Homeports: Venice/Marghera and Trieste (Italy)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Two different week-long cruises to the Greek Isles and the Adriatic Sea featuring visits to Bari, Katakolon, Mykonos, Santorini, Zakynthos, Argostoli, Kotor, Zadar and more

Sailing Season: May 11 to November 3

Costa Fascinosa

Capacity: 3,012 guests

Built: 2012

Homeports: Catania and Taranto (Italy); and Valletta (Malta)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Greek Isles, Malta, Sicily and Southern Italy visiting Catania, Taranto, Valletta, Mykonos, Santorini, Zakynthos and Heraklion

Sailing Season: June 8 to September 15

Costa Fortuna

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Built: 2003

Homeports: Piraeus (Greece); and Istanbul (Turkey)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Greek Isles and Turkey visiting Heraklion, Kos, Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes, Istanbul, Bodrum and more

Sailing Season: June 8 to September 20

Northern Europe

Costa Diadema

Capacity: 3,700 guests

Built: 2014

Homeports: Kiel (Germany); and Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to the Norwegian Fjords, Germany and Denmark visiting Stavanger, Hellesylt, Geiranger, Alesund, Kiel, Copenhagen and more

Sailing Season: May 10 to September 20

Costa Favolosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,012

Built: 2011

Homeports: Hamburg (Germany)

Length: 13 to 22 nights

Itineraries: Varied itineraries to Scandinavia, the British Isles, Western Europe, Iceland, Greenland and more

Sailing Season: May 25 to September 16

Asia

Costa Serena

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000

Built: 2007

Homeports: Keelung and Kaohsiung (Taiwan); Fukuoka (Japan); Busan (South Korea); and more

Length: Three to seven nights

Itineraries: Different itineraries in Southeast Asia and the Far East chartered to local operators

Sailing Season: Year-round