Deployment Breakdown: Costa’s 2024 Summer Program to Focus in Europe

Concentrating its efforts on the European markets, Costa Cruises will deploy most of its fleet in the Mediterranean in 2024.
The lineup in the region includes the company’s two largest ships, the Costa Toscana and the Costa Smeralda, as well as four additional vessels.
One of the highlights of the program is in the Eastern Mediterranean region, where new itineraries to Greece and Turkey will be introduced onboard the Costa Fortuna.
Costa is also sending two ships to Northern Europe for the summer, while the Costa Serena continues to sail in Asia.
Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full deployment for the season. Here’s the breakdown:
Western Mediterranean
Costa Toscana
Capacity: 5,224 guests
Built: 2021
Homeports: Savona, Civitavecchia and Palermo (Italy); Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca (Spain); and Marseille (France)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean visiting Savona, Civitavecchia and Palermo, Italy; Marseille, France; Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca; Spain
Sailing Season: Year-round starting on April 6
Costa Smeralda
Capacity: 5,224 guests
Built: 2019
Homeports: Genoa and Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); and Marseille (France)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean visiting Civitavecchia, Cagliari, Naples and Genoa, Italy; Marseille, France; and Barcelona; Spain
Sailing Season: March 21 to December 1
Costa Pacifica
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Built: 2009
Homeports: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Valencia and Palma de Mallorca (Spain); and Marseille (France)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean visiting Savona, Olbia and Civitavecchia, Italy; Valencia and Palma de Mallorca; Spain; and Marseille, France
Sailing Season: May 12 to November 2
Eastern Mediterranean
Costa Deliziosa
Capacity: 2,260 guests
Built: 2010
Homeports: Venice/Marghera and Trieste (Italy)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Two different week-long cruises to the Greek Isles and the Adriatic Sea featuring visits to Bari, Katakolon, Mykonos, Santorini, Zakynthos, Argostoli, Kotor, Zadar and more
Sailing Season: May 11 to November 3
Costa Fascinosa
Capacity: 3,012 guests
Built: 2012
Homeports: Catania and Taranto (Italy); and Valletta (Malta)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Greek Isles, Malta, Sicily and Southern Italy visiting Catania, Taranto, Valletta, Mykonos, Santorini, Zakynthos and Heraklion
Sailing Season: June 8 to September 15
Costa Fortuna
Capacity: 2,720 guests
Built: 2003
Homeports: Piraeus (Greece); and Istanbul (Turkey)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Greek Isles and Turkey visiting Heraklion, Kos, Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes, Istanbul, Bodrum and more
Sailing Season: June 8 to September 20
Northern Europe
Costa Diadema
Capacity: 3,700 guests
Built: 2014
Homeports: Kiel (Germany); and Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to the Norwegian Fjords, Germany and Denmark visiting Stavanger, Hellesylt, Geiranger, Alesund, Kiel, Copenhagen and more
Sailing Season: May 10 to September 20
Costa Favolosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,012
Built: 2011
Homeports: Hamburg (Germany)
Length: 13 to 22 nights
Itineraries: Varied itineraries to Scandinavia, the British Isles, Western Europe, Iceland, Greenland and more
Sailing Season: May 25 to September 16
Asia
Costa Serena
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000
Built: 2007
Homeports: Keelung and Kaohsiung (Taiwan); Fukuoka (Japan); Busan (South Korea); and more
Length: Three to seven nights
Itineraries: Different itineraries in Southeast Asia and the Far East chartered to local operators
Sailing Season: Year-round