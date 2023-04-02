Costa Updates 2024 Europe Deployment, New Greek and Turkey Program

Costa announced innovations in its 2024 cruise schedule launching a completely new itinerary with calls in Greece and Turkey.

The Costa Fortuna will sail from Athens every Friday in the summer of 2024, visiting Istanbul and the Greek islands of Mykonos, Crete, Rhodes, and Santorini. Some departures will even include a call in Bodrum, Turkey instead of Rhodes.

​​In the spring, the Costa Fortuna will offer sailings ranging from three to five days in the Western Mediterranean. The ship will also offer longer, two-week itineraries to Morocco and Lisbon, Israel, Egypt, Tunisia, Turkey and Greece.

The Costa Fascinosa will offer a one-week cruise program to Malta and the Greek islands instead of the initial plan to operate in Northern Europe.

The ship’s one-week cruise will include visits to Catania, Taranto, Santorini, Mykonos, and La Valletta.

The Costa Favolosa and the Costa Diadma will offer sailings in Northern Europe in the summer of 2024.

The Costa Favolosa will offer cruises ranging from 13 to 22 days, departing from Hamburg and visiting the Lofoten Islands, Iceland and Greenland. In addition, guests will be able to book a new eight-day itinerary focused on Scotland. The Costa Diadema will sail week-long cruises to the Norwegian fjords.