Carnival Luminosa Sets Sail on 31-Night Repositioning Cruise

The Carnival Luminosa is setting sail today on one of Carnival Cruise Line’s longest-ever cruises.

Departing from Australia, the vessel is set to offer a 31-night trans-Pacific voyage.

The month-long cruise sails from Brisbane to Seattle and features visits to several destinations in Asia, the Far East and Alaska.

Upon leaving Australia, the itinerary starts with seven days at sea before a visit to Guam, in the Mariana Islands.

Three days later, the Carnival Luminosa is then set to arrive in Japan for visits to Naha, Hiroshima, Yokohama and Aomori before crossing the Pacific on its way to Alaska.

After seven days at sea, the 2009-built vessel makes visits to Seward, Juneau and Ketchikan. Continuing its itinerary in Alaska, the cruise also features scenic cruising at the Hubbard Glacier.

Completing the repositioning voyage, the Carnival Luminosa is scheduled to arrive in Seattle on May 1, 2024.

On the same day, the 92,700-ton vessel kicks off its summer season in Alaska and Canada.

Ports of call include Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and Victoria. Sailing roundtrip from Seattle, the Carnival Luminosa also offers scenic cruising at the Tracy Arm Fjord on every cruise.

The season extends through late September when the ship is scheduled to return to Australia for a third winter program Down Under.

Originally built for Costa Cruises, the Luminosa entered service in 2009 before being transferred to the Carnival Cruise Line fleet in late 2022.

In Alaska, the 2,260-guest ship will be joined by two of its fleetmates, the Carnival Spirit and the Carnival Miracle.

While the first is also scheduled to offer week-long itineraries departing from Seattle, the second sails ten-night itineraries departing from Carnival’s private cruise terminal in Long Beach, California.