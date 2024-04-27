American Serenade Completes First Year in Service

The American Serenade is completing its first year in service this month. Built by the Chesapeake Shipbuilding shipyard in Maryland, the cruise ship offered its maiden voyage on April 20, 2024.

Purpose-built to sail in U.S. waterways, the American Serenade spent its inaugural season cruising on the Mississippi River and its tributaries.

For its first cruise, the 180-guest vessel sailed from New Orleans on an eight-day itinerary to Memphis that also included visits to other destinations in the Lower Mississippi region.

During the cruise, the Serenade was christened in Vidalia, LA, on April 23, 2024. Julia Letlow, the U.S. Representative for Louisiana’s 5th congressional district, served as the ship’s godmother during the ceremony.

In 2024, the vessel is set to offer a second summer program on the Mississippi River, with itineraries also spanning the Cumberland River, the Tennessee River and the Ohio River.

Among the cruises being offered by the ship is American Cruise Lines’ Grand Heartland itinerary. The 15-night voyage sails from St. Paul to New Orleans and features destinations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee and more.

Sixth in a series of six ships built for American Cruise Lines at Chesapeake Shipbuilding, the American Serenade can accommodate up to 180 guests.

According to the U.S.-built company, the vessels in this series were designed with a larger-than-average amount of glass to allow their interiors to offer unparalleled views of the destinations and surroundings.

Among the public areas of the 5,000-ton cruise ships is a four-story glass atrium, in addition to a dining hall and a yoga center.

The American Serenade also offers a dining hall, a fitness center, an outdoor observation deck, and more amenities. The spaces draw inspiration from geography across America, with interiors highlighting natural textural elements and serene color palettes.

The vessel is also said to offer the largest staterooms in the industry, private furnished balconies, and full-sized bathrooms.