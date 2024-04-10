A Look at Windstar’s 2024-25 Winter Program in the Mediterranean

Windstar Cruises is set to offer a second winter season in the Mediterranean in 2024-25. The program includes several itineraries onboard the Star Legend, including nine-day cruises to Southern Spain, and more.

Southern Spain Winter Escape

Ship: Star Legend

Date: Four departures between December 2024 and February 2025

Length: 9 days

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain)

Complete Itinerary: Valencia, Cartagena, Málaga, and Palma de Mallorca (Spain); and Gibraltar (UK)

According to Windstar Cruises, the “Southern Spain Winter Escape” itinerary allows guests to see the attractions of several destinations in the region, including Barcelona, Valencia, and Cartagena.

With overnight says in Barcelona and Málaga, the itinerary is also highlighted by a visit to Gibraltar, where passengers can see one of the busiest navigation channels of the world, in addition to the mountains of North Africa.

Europe’s Winter Riviera

Ship: Star Legend

Date: Eight departures between November 2024 and March 2025

Length: 7 days

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain) to Rome/Civitavecchia (Italy) or reverse

Complete Itinerary: Livorno and Genoa (Italy); Nice and Marseille (France)

Sailing one-way between Barcelona and Rome, this seven-day itinerary is set to be offered eight times by the Star Legend during the 2024-25 winter.

According to Windstar Cruises, the voyage focuses on Europe’s Rivieras and offers a unique opportunity to explore off-season coastal haunts with visits to Livorno, Genoa, Nice and Marseille.

Winter in Italy and the Adriatic

Ship: Star Legend

Date: November 6, 2024

Length: 8 days

Homeports: Athens/Piraeus (Greece) to Rome/Civitavecchia (Italy)

Complete Itinerary: Corinth Canal, Delphi, and Corfu (Italy); Crotone, Catania, and Naples (Italy)

In November, the Star Legend is also sailing a one-way cruise from Greece to Italy. Cruising between Piraeus and Civitavecchia, the eight-day itinerary features several destinations in Italy and Greece, such as Corfu and Crotone.

The voyage is also highlighted by a transit of the Corinth Canal and a stop in Catania, the getaway to Sicily’s Taormina.

Winter in Italy and the Dalmatian Coast

Ship: Star Legend

Date: Five departures between November 2024 and March 2025

Length: 8 days

Homeports: Rome/Civitavecchia to Venice (Italy) or reverse

Complete Itinerary: Naples and Messina (Italy); Dubrovnik and Zadar (Croatia)

According to Windstar Cruises, this itinerary allows guests to “leave the crowds behind” as they explore some of the most popular destinations of Italy and Croatia.

Sailing from Rome to Venice, the eight-day cruise also features a visit to Sicily, in addition to a full day cruising at the Adriatic Ocean and overnight stays in both Dubrovnik and Venice.