Windstar’s First-Ever Med Winter Sailings Exceed Expectations

After launching its first-ever winter cruise season in the Mediterranean this year, Windstar Cruises’ decided to keep the Star Legend sailing in the region for another winter season, according to a press release.

Due to increased demand for winter Mediterranean sailings, the cruise line will be launching five new itineraries for 2025, plus special holiday and event sailings.

“On our inaugural sailing in December, every single travel advisor and guest on board told me ‘this is genius’ as we enjoyed the sunny weather of Europe’s most walkable cities when few cruise lines sail Europe’s oceans,” said Windstar’s Chief Commercial Officer Janet Bava.

“Our biggest learning from this winter’s season was we were limited by the possibilities and experiences we could offer with just the one itinerary – from Rome to Barcelona and the reverse and we have responded to that with a variety of new itineraries for our guests to enjoy the Mediterranean’s most storied destinations in the winter.”

Windtstar’s new itineraries include: