Windstar’s First-Ever Med Winter Sailings Exceed Expectations

After launching its first-ever winter cruise season in the Mediterranean this year, Windstar Cruises’ decided to keep the Star Legend sailing in the region for another winter season, according to a press release.
Due to increased demand for winter Mediterranean sailings, the cruise line will be launching five new itineraries for 2025, plus special holiday and event sailings.
“On our inaugural sailing in December, every single travel advisor and guest on board told me ‘this is genius’ as we enjoyed the sunny weather of Europe’s most walkable cities when few cruise lines sail Europe’s oceans,” said Windstar’s Chief Commercial Officer Janet Bava.
“Our biggest learning from this winter’s season was we were limited by the possibilities and experiences we could offer with just the one itinerary – from Rome to Barcelona and the reverse and we have responded to that with a variety of new itineraries for our guests to enjoy the Mediterranean’s most storied destinations in the winter.”
Windtstar’s new itineraries include:
- An eight-day Winter Italy and the Dalmatian Coast cruise, sailing on five dates in 2024-25. The journey departs from Rome to Venice, with stops in Naples, Taormina (Sicily), an overnight in Dubrovnik (Croatia), a full day in Zadar (Croatia) and an overnight in Venice.
- A seven-day Europe Winter Riviera voyage will offer eight departure dates. Sailing from Rome, guests will explore Livorno (Italy), followed by a day in Genoa and then Nice, France before ending with an overnight in Barcelona.
- An eight-day Winter in Italy and the Adriatic cruise, sailing only once. Departing from Athens, the ship will sail through the Corinth Canal to Itea (Delphi) before reaching Corfu. Then it’s off to Crotone (Italy) followed by an overnight in Taormina (Sicily) before a day in Naples, ending the journey in Rome.
- A nine-day Southern Spain Winter Escapes trip, sailing roundtrip from Barcelona on four departure dates. Ports of call include Valencia, Cartagena, Malaga, Gibraltar (U.K.), Palma, and then returning to Barcelona.
- An eight-day Winter in Croatia and Greece journey, departing on March 26, 2025, from Venice to Athens. Port calls include Koper, Slovenia; Zadar and Dubrovnik, Croatia; Kotor, Montenegro; Delphi, Greece and a transit of the Corinth Canal.