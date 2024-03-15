Technical Delays Lead to Change in Sun Princess’ Itinerary

The Sun Princess is skipping its maiden call in Santorini due to what Princess Cruises called a “technical delay.”

After entering service in late February, the new cruise ship was set to visit the Greek island on Saturday, March 16.

“We are still working to finalize shoreside tendering operations involving embarkation and disembarkation on the ship. Until that is completed, we’ll regrettably not be able to call Santorini,” the company said in a statement sent to guests onboard.

“We understand the allure of Santorini and apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment this change may cause,” Princess continued.

Instead, the Sun Princess will now head to Chania, the company added. Situated on the island of Crete, the port city will receive the vessel on the same day as the planned visit to Santorini.

As a goodwill gesture, Princess Cruises issued an onboard credit of $50.00 per person, the statement added.

The amount is nonrefundable, the company explained, and can be used for purchases in bars, boutiques, or photo gallery, in addition to dining, spa treatments, and shore excursions.

The Sun Princess is currently offering a ten-night cruise to the Mediterranean that sails from Barcelona to Civitavecchia.

After departing on March 9, the one-way itinerary features visits to several ports of call in Spain, Italy, Greece, and Turkey, such as Palma de Mallorca, Naples, Piraeus, and Kusadasi.

Built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Sun Princess is the first in a new series of ships which will also include the 2025-built Star Princess.

Following a 20-day delay and two cancelled cruises, the LNG-powered vessel entered service on February 29, 2024.

The ship is scheduled to offer a complete summer season in the Mediterranean before crossing the Atlantic in late September.

Starting in October, the new Sun Princess offers a series of week-long cruises to the Caribbean departing from Fort Lauderdale.