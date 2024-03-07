Silversea Delays Nova Arrival in Fort Lauderdale for Photoshoot Opportunity

Silversea Cruises is delaying the upcoming arrival of the new Silver Nova in Fort Lauderdale for a photoshoot opportunity, leading to a number of complaints on social media.

Set to arrive in Florida on March 15, the LNG-powered ship is now expected to dock four hours later than initially planned.

“Due to the timing of the Silver Nova sailing near for fellow Royal Caribbean Group vessels, the Icon of the Seas and the Celebrity Ascent, and the unique conditions to celebrate their first reunion with a planned photo opportunity on March 13, the ship will modify its navigational path slightly delaying arrival to Fort Lauderdale until 11 AM on March 15, in lieu of the initially scheduled 7AM arrival,” Silversea explained in a statement sent to passengers onboard.

After leaving Fort Lauderdale in early January, the Silver Nova is currently wrapping up a 71-night cruise to South America and the Caribbean.

“Although this adjustment will not impact the remaining itinerary of our Grand Voyage, some guests may need to modify their post-voyage travel plans in response to the later arrival,” the company added, noting that passengers with air arrangements through Silversea will see their air transfers modified accordingly.

Guests with independent travel arrangements will need to adjust their plans, Silversea added, and will receive “reasonable” reimbursement for out-of-pocket costs.

“We hope you’ll join us to celebrate the first reunion of Royal Caribbean’s new vessels,” the company said, inviting guests to toast the occasion on Nova’s pool deck.

After entering service in mid-2023, the Silver Nova is currently the newest cruise ship in Silversea Cruises’ fleet.

The 728-guest vessel will be joined by a sister ship, the Silver Ray, next August. Currently in the final stages of construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard, the vessel is set to debut ahead of a summer program in the Mediterranean.