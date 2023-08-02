Silver Nova Departs on Its Maiden Voyage

Silversea’s first Nova Class ship, the Silver Nova, departed Venice on its maiden voyage on August 14.

Sailing roundtrip through the Adriatic, the Silver Nova will call in Piran, Slovenia; Zadar, Dubrovnik, Split, and Rovinj in Croatia; and Kotor, Montenegro. Before the departure, executives from the Royal Caribbean Group and Silversea hosted a three-day architectural preview for travel partners and the press.

“Silver Nova revolutionizes ultra-luxury cruising and sets the new category standard,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. “From her innovative horizontal design to her emphasis on sustainable operations, Silver Nova speaks to Royal Caribbean Group’s commitment to deliver the world’s best vacations, responsibly.”

“It was incredibly emotional to welcome guests aboard Silver Nova ahead of her maiden voyage,” said Barbara Muckermann, president of Silversea Cruises. “Benefiting from an innovative asymmetrical design, she immerses guests into the destination at every turn — a strong expression of our brand mission. As one of the most spacious ships at sea, and with the broadest array of bars, lounges, and restaurants in ultra-luxury cruise travel, Silver Nova elevates the experience for our guests like never before. I would like to thank Jason Liberty, and all involved at Silversea, Royal Caribbean Group, and Meyer Werft. A special thank you to the Royal Caribbean Group Newbuild team, without whom this would not have been possible, and to Silver Nova’s amazing crew, led by Captain Mino Pontillo, for their precious support in launching this game-changing ship.”

Following its inaugural sailing, the Silver Nova will spend the summer cruising the Mediterranean before moving to the Caribbean and South America in November. On January 4, 2024, the ship will set sail on its 71-day Grand Voyage South America, visiting 38 destinations in 18 countries.

The Silver Nova’s sister ship, the Silver Ray, is set to launch in the summer of 2024.