Princess Offers Onboard Credit for Guests on Sun’s Inaugural Sailing

Princess Cruises is offering an onboard credit for the passengers onboard the inaugural cruise of the Sun Princess.

According to a statement issued onboard, the offer is a token of appreciation for the passengers who embarked on the new vessel in Civitavecchia on Feb. 28, 2024.

“Given this is the inaugural cruise for our brand-new generation of Princess ships, there are a few aspects of the experience that our dedicated team will be refining during the cruise,” the company said in the letter.

“On the occasion that things may not go perfectly, please know that our team will do everything possible to provide you with a memorable vacation experience.”

The statement continues to say that the ship offers a range of world-class entertainment and activities, including the new O’Malley’s Irish Pub and The Laugh Lounge comedy club.

“However, there are a few areas onboard that will not be fully operational during your cruise, including elements of Park19, Spellbound by Magic Castle and the production shows planned for The Dome and The Arena, which are in rehearsal and not yet available,” Princess explained.

The company also highlighted the guests’ participation as the very first guests onboard the Sun Princess.

“In appreciation of being among the first to sail onboard the new Sun Princess and to express our gratitude for your understanding, each stateroom will receive a $120 USD onboard credit,” Princess said.

The amount will be credited into guests’ onboard accounts and can be used for onboard or shoreside experiences.

Built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Sun Princess set sail on its first ever revenue cruise in late February after a 20-day delay.

Sailing from Italy to Barcelona, the 4,300-guest ship is offering a ten-day cruise to the Mediterranean that features visits to additional destinations in both countries, as well as stops in Greece and Turkey.