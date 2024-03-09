March Update: Disney Cruise Line Fleet Locations and Itineraries

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itineraries of the Disney Cruise Line Fleet as of March 9, 2024.

Disney Adventure

Year Built: 2025

Capacity: 6,000 guests

Location: Wismar, Germany

The Disney Adventure continues to be built at the former MV Werften shipyard in Wismar, Germany. Set to debut in 2025, the vessel was initially ordered for Dream Cruises but ended up being acquired by Disney Cruise Line while still under construction.

Disney Treasure

Year Built: 2024

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Location: Papenburg, Germany

A sister to the 2022-built Disney Wish, the Disney Treasure is set to enter service next December. Currently in final stages of construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the LNG-powered ship will offer week-long cruises to the Caribbean departing from Port Canaveral.

Disney Wish

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Location: Bahamas

The Disney Wish continues to offer short cruises to the Bahamas sailing from Disney’s homeport in Port Canaveral. The year-round deployment features a series of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and Castaway Cay.

Disney Fantasy

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Disney Fantasy offers a year-round program of week-long itineraries to the Caribbean and the Bahamas. The cruises depart from Port Canaveral and visit several ports of call, such as Cozumel, George Town, St. Thomas and Castaway Cay.

Disney Dream

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Sailing from Disney’s new cruise terminal in Fort Lauderdale since November, the Disney Dream offers a series of short cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean. In addition to Nassau and Castaway Cay, the three- to five-night itineraries visit Cozumel, in Mexico, and George Town, in Grand Cayman.

Disney Wonder

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Location: Pacific Ocean

After marking Disney’s debut in Australia and New Zealand, the Disney Wonder is returning to North America. Currently offering a repositioning cruise to San Diego, the 1999-built is set to offer a series of short cruises to Baja Mexico starting in mid-March.

Disney Magic

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Disney Magic returned to the Caribbean earlier this year for a series of cruises departing from Galveston. Extending through mid-April, the ship’s winter program includes short cruises to Mexico and the Western Caribbean departing from the Texas homeport.